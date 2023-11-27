BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

ZDV traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.68. 26,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.76. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.42 and a 1 year high of C$20.22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.