Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

WIA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.91. 31,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

In other news, Director Michael Larson acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,017.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

