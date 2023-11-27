Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 — Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
WIA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.91. 31,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $9.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
