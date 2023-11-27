HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 2,500 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,611.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Wednesday, October 18th, Navam Welihinda sold 11,951 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $253,719.73.

On Thursday, September 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,423.16.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $20.99. 1,117,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,011. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.