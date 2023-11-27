Steem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35.68 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $114.71 million and approximately $35.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,007.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00186036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.75 or 0.00599198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00450375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00121520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 449,469,093 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

