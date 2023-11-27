Verge Achieves Market Cap of $57.88 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $57.88 million and $9.87 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,007.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00186036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.75 or 0.00599198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00450375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00121520 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

