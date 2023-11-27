ICON Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.17 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. ICON has a market cap of $238.27 million and $11.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,979,078 coins and its circulating supply is 972,979,217 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON Coin Trading

