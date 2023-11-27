TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.10

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.34 billion and $288.81 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002016 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,561,549,847 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

