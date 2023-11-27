Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 6,174 Shares of Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VREX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 341,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,573. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $797.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.38 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 345,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $6,602,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,098,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,040,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

