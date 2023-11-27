NEM Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.14 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $311.04 million and $5.14 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About NEM
XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io.
Buying and Selling NEM
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
