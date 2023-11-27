AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Insider Sells $201,573.76 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMC Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 395,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMC Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

