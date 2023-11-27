Oliver G. Brewer III Purchases 11,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

MODG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MODG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

