Oliver G. Brewer III Purchases 11,000 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 0.8 %
MODG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,622,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MODG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
