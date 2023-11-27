Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $134,300.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55.
JFrog Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of FROG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. 606,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,182. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
