Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,115,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 24th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $134,300.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. 606,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,182. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.62.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

