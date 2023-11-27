Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter C. Wallace Sells 1,130 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.65. 155,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.94 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.86.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 143,355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $373,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.