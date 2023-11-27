Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 18.2% Higher

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 200,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 134,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market capitalization of C$32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.
Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.
