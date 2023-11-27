DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Gregory T. Lucier Acquires 10,000 Shares

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.5 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. 3,133,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,257. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.