Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.