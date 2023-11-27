Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
