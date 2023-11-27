Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Director James A. Lawrence Sells 8,190 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avnet Price Performance

AVT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 571,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,277. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avnet

Institutional Trading of Avnet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

(Get Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.