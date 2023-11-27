F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.50

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 32800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 37.52.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

