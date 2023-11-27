Creightons (LON:CRL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.68

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.68 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30), with a volume of 335303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Creightons Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.69. The company has a market cap of £16.42 million, a PE ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Creightons alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Forster sold 45,000 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total value of £13,500 ($16,889.78). Company insiders own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.