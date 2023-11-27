Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,227.10

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3,227.10 and last traded at C$3,208.12, with a volume of 6328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3,182.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,275.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,885.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,779.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.