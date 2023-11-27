Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Stock Down 50.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

