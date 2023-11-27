Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Avivagen Stock Down 50.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.
Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avivagen
Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avivagen
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.