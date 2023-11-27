LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $220.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.75), with a volume of 47392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.84).

LSL Property Services Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £228.76 million, a PE ratio of -349.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.03.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL Property Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,692.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services Company Profile

In other LSL Property Services news, insider David Barral purchased 48,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £119,245.84 ($149,187.84). 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.