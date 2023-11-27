Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.15

Shares of Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 89130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Vitalhub Stock Up 3.9 %

About Vitalhub

The company has a market cap of C$187.39 million, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.80.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.

