IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 955713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About IMPACT Silver

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.