IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 955713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
IMPACT Silver Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50.
About IMPACT Silver
IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IMPACT Silver
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.