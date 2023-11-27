Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.05

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 127375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

JOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.15 price objective on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$245.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.59.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Journey Energy had a net margin of 55.44% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of C$57.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.4395492 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

