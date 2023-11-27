Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $191.60

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$191.60 and last traded at C$191.59, with a volume of 82371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$189.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.71.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0555407 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.