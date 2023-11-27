Block Energy (LON:BLOE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.86

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), with a volume of 4099145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Block Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

Block Energy Company Profile

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. The company owns 100% working interests in West Rustavi, Block IX, Block XI, and Norio onshore oil and gas fields; and 90% working interest in Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin. The company was formerly known as Goldcrest Resources Plc and changed its name to Block Energy Plc in May 2017.

