Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 262000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a report on Friday, September 1st.
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.50 million.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
