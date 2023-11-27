Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.85

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.85 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 1156481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Bens Creek Group Trading Down 14.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group Plc engages in the extraction and production of washed metallurgical coal in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

