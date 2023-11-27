Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $174.00

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 176.20 ($2.20), with a volume of 456563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.23).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 310 ($3.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXB

Oxford Biomedica Stock Down 1.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 346.09. The company has a market cap of £170.53 million, a P/E ratio of -278.13 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Dame Kay Davies purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,910 ($3,640.69). In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Dame Kay Davies purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £2,910 ($3,640.69). Also, insider Roch Doliveux bought 36,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £98,996.20 ($123,853.62). Insiders have purchased 47,130 shares of company stock worth $12,120,620 over the last 90 days. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Biomedica

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.