Susan Williamson Ross Sells 125 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVR Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NVR traded down $48.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6,146.90. 14,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,616. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,916.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,035.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,412.79 and a 52-week high of $6,525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

