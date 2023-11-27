Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $2,249,766.87 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $2,249,766.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,657,869 shares in the company, valued at $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $647,246.61.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,921. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $76.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

