Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $1,412,922.20 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86.

On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90.

On Monday, September 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,287,603.00.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

