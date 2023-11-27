Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $6,945,250.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Medpace Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Medpace stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,741. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $287.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.69.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
