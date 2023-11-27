Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $6,945,250.00 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Medpace Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,741. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $287.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.69.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 720.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 67.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after buying an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

