Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $540.00 to $600.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $549.67 and last traded at $549.11, with a volume of 447041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $542.69.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNPS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.18.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

