Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Seagen Put Options (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 31,405 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average daily volume of 16,195 put options.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.74. Seagen has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SGEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,197 shares of company stock worth $8,219,570. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

