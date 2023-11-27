Traders Purchase Large Volume of Danimer Scientific Call Options (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 16,936 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 779 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,548,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $98.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

