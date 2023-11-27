Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $64.87 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $64.87 million and $29.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 305,712,767 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.