Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

TERN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TERN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.94. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

