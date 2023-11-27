Analyzing Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) & BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Free Report) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hensoldt and BWX Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hensoldt alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hensoldt 1 1 0 0 1.50 BWX Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

BWX Technologies has a consensus price target of $80.38, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Given BWX Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Hensoldt.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

97.0% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hensoldt and BWX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hensoldt N/A N/A N/A BWX Technologies 9.31% 33.34% 9.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hensoldt and BWX Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hensoldt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BWX Technologies $2.23 billion 3.20 $238.19 million $2.44 32.01

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hensoldt.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Hensoldt on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hensoldt

(Get Free Report)

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments. In addition, it offers electronic support/SIGINT products, receivers, direction finders, electronic attackers/jammers, self-protection EW software suites and ground support stations, and electronic warfare systems. Further, the company provides avionics, including airborne computing, flight and mission data recording and management, connectivity, mission management/pilot assistance, video management, unmanned, mission planning support, data analysis and evaluation, and cloud solutions, as well as integrated airborne solutions; and counter UAV solutions, and command and control software products. Additionally, it offers products and system support, simulation, and training services; and antenna, cabling, shelter, and tester solutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Taufkirchen, Germany.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S. Navy submarines; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers. This segment also involved in manufacture of close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications. The Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and reactor components; and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. It also offers nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, nuclear grade materials, and precisely machined components, as well as related services for CANDU nuclear power plants; in-plant inspection, maintenance, and modification services, as well as non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions; and medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hensoldt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hensoldt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.