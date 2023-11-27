BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $790.31 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, BNB has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $34.17 billion and approximately $790.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $225.26 or 0.00608776 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,256 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,699,359.0229313. The last known price of BNB is 230.75607201 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1788 active market(s) with $649,483,748.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

