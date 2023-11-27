BNB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $790.31 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, BNB has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $34.17 billion and approximately $790.31 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $225.26 or 0.00608776 BTC on popular exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,256 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
