Casper Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.88 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. Casper has a market capitalization of $372.11 million and $4.88 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,188,898,947 coins and its circulating supply is 11,513,105,157 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,187,484,635 with 11,511,769,259 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0330971 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,256,317.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

