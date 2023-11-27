South Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

MA traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $409.71. 954,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.61. The stock has a market cap of $384.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,100 shares of company stock valued at $204,704,311 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

