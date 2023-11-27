Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 27th (CLRO, CWST, DHI, EB, ESTE, FRBK, GFL, GNLX, GORO, GRCL)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 27th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG). They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

