Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 71.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

DVN traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,092,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

