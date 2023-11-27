Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

NYSE:SUI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,803. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23.

In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

