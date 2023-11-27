Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.03.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 0.6 %

Zscaler stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.91. 5,065,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.81. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.