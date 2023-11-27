Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,719,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. 5,917,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,945,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.