Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 64,414 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $109,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 83,364 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:V traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,698. The company has a market capitalization of $472.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $254.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.03.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

