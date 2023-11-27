Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,576 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,264,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $242,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 18,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 62,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 41,961 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 201,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.49. 9,335,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,874,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $410.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

